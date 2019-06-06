Dubuque police captain alleges sex discrimination in lawsuit

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa police captain is accusing her police chief and the city she serves of gender discrimination.

The Telegraph Herald reports that Dubuque police Capt. Abby Simon filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County alleging her rights have been violated under Iowa's Civil Rights Act.

Simon is also suing for harassment and retaliation. The lawsuit names Police Chief Mark Dalsing and the city.

The 20-year police veteran's lawsuit says she was passed over for promotions, even though she scored better in tests and interviews than the men who won the promotions.

She says Dalsing also emailed derisory comments about her to several colleagues.

Speaking on behalf of Dalsing, spokesman Randy Gehl and City Attorney Crenna Brumwell said legal counsel is reviewing the lawsuit.

