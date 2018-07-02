Dual shooting leaves woman and man injured, no arrests made

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police in Portland, Maine, say they are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man injured.

Officers say they responded to a reported shooting Sunday night, where they found the woman with a gunshot wound. Police say the man was found leaving the scene, also with a gunshot wound.

Both were taken to Maine Medical Center. No arrests have been made, but police say the public is not at risk.

Police have been interviewing witnesses and parties involved in the shooting. Officials ask that anyone with information to contact police.