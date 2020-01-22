Drug charges leads county to fire road director, 4 workers

BEDFORD, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky county has fired more than half its road department employees, including the director, who is facing drug charges, officials said.

Trimble County Judge-Executive Todd Pollock told WDRB-TV on Tuesday that Kentucky State Police arrested road department director Michael Stewart last week in the Fiscal Court's parking lot.

Stewart was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Pollock said he was shocked by the arrest and immediately ordered all nine road department employees to take drug tests.

“After the drug test we learned that one refused to go, we learned that two tried to tamper with the test, and one flat out failed it,” Pollock said.

Those four employees and Stewart were fired, he said.

Stewart, who was released from jail after posting bond, declined to comment when WDRB went to his home. He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 4.

Police said the investigation is continuing.