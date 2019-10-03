Driver steals CHP car, leads officers on desert chase

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (AP) — A driver who stole a California Highway Patrol cruiser led authorities on a wild chase through the Southern California desert before surrendering.

KABC-TV says authorities began chasing an assault suspect Wednesday afternoon in the Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles. That chase was called off for safety reasons but authorities say the driver then carjacked a pickup truck, which was chased through desert communities and into Kern County.

The truck eventually went off the road. A man and woman got out, embraced and ran in different directions.

A few minutes later, the man stole a CHP cruiser that was left on the road as officers chased him on foot.

The cruiser barreled along desert dirt roads and through brush at up to 90 mph before getting stuck. The driver surrendered.