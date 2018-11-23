Driver stabbed in Thanksgiving Day road-rage dispute

EDGEWATER, Md. (AP) — Police say a man was stabbed in a Thanksgiving Day road-rage dispute in Maryland.

Anne Arundel County police say that officers were called to Route 214 at Muddy Creek Road in the Edgewater area on Thursday morning for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived police say officers learned that the stabbing victim had been involved in a road-rage dispute.

Police say two vehicles stopped and the man argued with a woman in a Jeep Compass or Patriot. That's when police say a teenager got out of the Jeep and stabbed the man in the hip. The Jeep fled the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren't thought to be life-threatening.