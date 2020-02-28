https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Driver-killed-in-crash-into-Hooksett-toll-booth-15091855.php
Driver killed in crash into Hooksett toll booth
HOOKSETT, N.H. (AP) — Police are investigating a crash into a New Hampshire toll plaza that left one person dead.
State police say a 2017 Subaru Forester crashed into a booth at the Hooksett toll plaza on Interstate 93 South just before 2 a.m. Friday and caught fire. Investigators have not yet identified the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle.
The tollbooth worker was not injured.
