Driver in fatal Colorado interstate crash gets 10 years

DENVER (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 10 years in Colorado prison for a 2018 drunken-driving crash that killed a truck driver.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said Wednesday that 28-year-old Ivan Zamarripa-Castaneda had pleaded guilty in July to one count of vehicular homicide.

He was sentenced Friday by District Court Judge Michael J. Vallejos.

Zamarripa-Castaneda, who is from Mexico, was charged in a March 3, 2018 crash that killed 57-year-old truck driver John Anderson on Interstate 70.

McCann says Zamarripa-Castaneda was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Zamarripa-Castaneda fled the scene of the accident. He surrendered to authorities days later.