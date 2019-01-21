Driver critically injured after chase, shooting and crash

LEDYARD, Conn. (AP) — A driver, who police say fled when they tried to pull him over, was critically injured when he was shot by officers and crashed into a tree.

State police say they tried to stop the driver in Ledyard just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday after he almost struck a cruiser.

Troopers and local police gave chase and deployed stop sticks to try and stop the driver. They say the vehicle then pulled into a residential driveway, turned around and sped at an officer who had left his cruiser.

Police say two Ledyard officers fired shots at the driver, who was struck and then drove into a tree.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have not identified the officers involved in the shooting.