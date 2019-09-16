Driver charged in death of Detroit man holding sign

DETROIT (AP) — An Oakland County man has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a 65-year-old man who was struck while holding a sign to promote a Detroit business.

Investigators say Aubrey Blakely was hit and dragged 150 feet on Sept. 11.

Matthew Bockhart, a 28-year-old from Oxford, was arraigned Saturday on two charges, including reckless driving causing death. It's not known if he has a lawyer who could comment.

Blakely held a sign along the street promoting an oil-change business on Detroit's east side. A co-worker, Bryant Burt, says Blakely was "no nonsense, came to work, did what he's supposed to do."