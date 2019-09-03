Driver charged in crash that claimed 3 lives in Acadia

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Law enforcement officials have charged a driver with manslaughter following a crash that killed three passengers in Acadia National Park.

Federal court documents indicate the driver spent Friday night drinking in downtown Bar Harbor, Maine, before driving into the national park. His vehicle crashed early Saturday on the Park Loop Road.

The driver, identified in court documents as Praneeth Manubolu, was charged with three counts of manslaughter and was held over the weekend at the Hancock County Jail. He was due to appear in federal court Tuesday afternoon. A message was left for his lawyer.

Documents indicate Manubolu dialed 911 after his car crashed into a tree. All three of his passengers died at the scene.