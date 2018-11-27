Driver charged for allegedly trying to hit men at synagogue

This undated photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Mohamed Mohamed Abdi. Authorities arrested Abdi, a motorist suspected of trying to run down two men leaving a Los Angeles synagogue, and detectives are investigating the case as a hate crime, police officials said Monday. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Felony charges with a hate crime allegation have been filed against a motorist accused of trying to run down two men leaving a Los Angeles synagogue.

The district attorney's office says Tuesday that Mohamed Abdi Mohamed is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney. Arraignment is scheduled for later Tuesday.

Police say the 32-year-old yelled anti-Semitic remarks at the pair, made a U-turn and drove at the men, who were on a sidewalk. Nobody was hurt.

The suspect was arrested after crashing into another car in the largely Jewish Wilshire-area.

Mohamed, who was born in Somalia, is a U.S. citizen who resides in Seattle.

Investigators believe Abdi was acting alone, and not as a member of a group.