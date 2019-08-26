Drive-by preceding police shooting of teen nets prison term

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A judge has imposed a 6- to 22-year sentence in a drive-by shooting that preceded the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager fleeing a Pennsylvania traffic stop.

Eighteen-year-old Zaijuan Hester was sentenced Monday in Allegheny County Court on earlier guilty pleas to aggravated assault and firearms crimes in the June 2018 shooting in North Braddock.

Minutes after that shooting, which wounded two people, police stopped a car matching the suspect vehicle. Police say Hester and 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. fled, and Rose was shot and killed by a police officer.

Jurors in March acquitted East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld, who is white, of homicide in Rose's death.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Hester apologized, saying he hasn't been the same since "my actions cost my friend his life."