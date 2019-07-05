Double slaying at Ohio internet cafe leads to man's arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of two married employees at an internet cafe in Ohio during an apparent armed robbery.

The Jan. 20 shooting at Players Paradise Internet Cafe in Columbus killed 52-year-old Karen Arrington and 38-year-old Joseph Arrington.

A federal criminal complaint unsealed Friday charges 20-year-old Dezhan Townsend with interfering with interstate commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.

A message seeking comment was left for his attorney, Steve Brown.

A co-defendant was charged with robbing the same internet cafe in December 2018 and another on Jan. 7, along with Townsend. Prosecutors plan to present evidence to a grand jury for a possible indictment.