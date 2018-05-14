Police: Phoenix couple exchange gunfire, wife dead at scene

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a woman is dead after allegedly being shot by her husband at the couple's north Phoenix home.

They say officers responded to a shooting call around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Arriving officers found a 31-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to a Phoenix hospital for treatment of a wound that isn't life threatening.

The names of the couple still hadn't been released by Monday.

The man called police to say he had been shot by his wife and he also shot her.

Police say two children were at the couple's home at the time of the incident, which remains under investigation.