Double-killer's ex-fiancee sentenced for lying to police

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The ex-fiancée of a Southern California man who's on death row for a bizarre double-murder has been sentenced to two years and eight months in jail for lying to police.

Rachel Buffett was sentenced Thursday for being an accessory after the fact. Prosecutors say she lied to police while trying to protect Daniel Patrick Wozniak.

In 2010, a week before the couple were supposed to wed, authorities say Wozniak killed and dismembered 26-year-old Samuel Herr of Costa Mesa. Prosecutors say Wozniak wanted Herr's money to pay for the wedding and honeymoon.

Authorities say Wozniak also shot Herr's friend, 23-year-old Julie Kibuishi, then tried to frame the dead man for her murder by making it seem Herr had killed her and vanished.

Wozniak was sentenced to death in 2016.