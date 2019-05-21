Dodgers' Urías reinstated from administrative leave

FILE - In this April 23, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers' Julio Urias pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago. Los Angeles police say Urias was arrested Monday evening, May 13, 2019, for investigation of misdemeanor domestic battery. No details of the incident were released.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was reinstated Tuesday from administrative leave by Major League Baseball.

Urías was placed on leave while MLB officials looked into his May 13 arrest for investigation of misdemeanor domestic battery. Police said Urías was taken into custody in the parking lot of a Los Angeles shopping mall but didn't release details.

The leave lasted seven days as originally announced. In previous MLB investigations, management and the players' association agreed to extend leaves while probes continued.

MLB and the union agreed to a domestic violence policy in 2015, giving the commissioner the right to investigate and impose discipline.

Urías, a 22-year-oldn left-hander from Culiacan, Mexico, began the season in the starting rotation but moved to the bullpen once Clayton Kershaw came off the injured list.

To make room on the roster for Urías, outfielder Kyle Garlick was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

