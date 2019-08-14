Doctor charged with prescribing drugs with no medical reason

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A New Haven doctor is facing federal charges related to allegedly writing unlawful prescriptions of oxycodone.

Jennifer Farrell is charged with 35 counts of distribution of narcotics without a legitimate medical purpose in the names of least five individuals.

In March, Farrell allegedly wrote prescriptions in the name of an individual but a friend of that person picked up the prescriptions instead. The friend also said she was allegedly sharing the pills with the doctor, according to court documents filed.

Oxycodone is a Schedule II drug based on the potential for abuse.

The 37-year-old Farrell was arrested on a criminal complaint and released on a $200,000 bond. If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison for each count.

A call to Farrell's attorney was not immediately returned.