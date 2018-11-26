District attorney: Officers justified in shooting suspect

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Officials in Boulder County have ruled two police officers were justified in fatally shooting an armed suspect outside a theater in Longmont, but they aren't releasing the officers' names due to threats made by friends of the suspect.

District Attorney Michael Dougherty said Monday no charges would be filed against the officers who shot and killed 28-year-old Gillie Thurby III on Sept. 20.

Dougherty says Thurby had a violent history and an outstanding warrant. Investigators said officers used a stun gun and shot Thurby when he pulled a loaded handgun.

District attorney's spokeswoman Catherine Olguin says officials were not aware of another time they withheld the name of an officer involved in a shooting.

Thurby's mother, Laura Mason, told the Times-Call she disagrees with the decision and plans to file a civil lawsuit.

