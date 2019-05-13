Dispute ends with woman fatally stabbed, man hospitalized

HAMILTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a dispute inside an apartment ended with a woman fatally stabbed and a man hospitalized in critical condition.

Hamilton Township police responded to the apartment around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and found 32-year-old Leydi Lemos-Delagado and a 37-year-old man, who both had stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, while the man remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition.

Authorities have not said what sparked the dispute or identified the man involved. But Mercer County prosecutors described it as an isolated incident and said there was no danger to the community,

The county's homicide task force is investigating the incident. No charges have been filed so far.