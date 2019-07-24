Detroit police: Clerk shoots at chip thief, hits bystander

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a Detroit gas station clerk who was apparently trying to shoot a potato chip thief ended up wounding a bystander instead.

Police say a young man was at the gas station Tuesday night on the city's west side when he was shot in the chest. At the same time, a different person was trying to leave without paying for several bags of potato chips. Police say the clerk had fired through the gas station's glass door at the alleged thief.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital in temporary serious condition. Police say they detained both the clerk and the suspected thief.

The case is expected to be reviewed by prosecutors for possible charges.