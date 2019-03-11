Detroit man arraigned on animal fighting, cruelty charges

DETROIT (AP) — A 29-year-old Detroit man has been arraigned on animal fighting, cruelty to animals, gun possession and other charges after authorities found about 30 dogs and equipment used for dog fighting.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Julian Akyan appeared Monday in 36th District Court.

Detroit police and the Michigan Humane Society recovered the animals Friday during an investigation at an east side home and three other locations. Authorities say the dogs had injuries consistent with dog fighting.

On Monday, a judge ordered that Akyan is to have no contact with animals as part of his bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled March 21. Akyan's preliminary examination is scheduled for March 28.