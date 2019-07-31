Detroit man arraigned in fatal beating following crash

DETROIT (AP) — A 23-year-old Detroit man has been arraigned in the fatal beating of another man following a car crash on the city's west side.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Lawrence Davis was ordered held without bond Wednesday on an open murder charge.

Authorities say 24-year-old Tyler Wingate, of Berkley, and a passenger in his vehicle walked to a nearby gas station parking lot following an early morning crash on July 22.

Wingate was attacked in the lot. Prosecutors have said he was struck in the head, then struck and kicked while on the ground. Police found him unresponsive in the lot. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Davis's probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 14. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 21.