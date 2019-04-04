Detectives investigating death of woman in apartment

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Spokane County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the death of a woman found in an apartment.

The sheriff's office says deputies were called to the apartment Wednesday afternoon to check on the woman's welfare.

Once inside, the sheriff's office says deputies encountered and detained a man who was behaving uncooperatively. The sheriff's office says deputies then discovered a woman dead in the apartment.

The man was arrested on an unrelated out-of-state warrant and was being interviewed by detectives.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the woman's name, cause and manner of death.