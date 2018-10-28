Design based on Steelers helmet honors synagogue dead

A Pittsburgh Steelers logo with one of the hypocycloids changed to a Star of David is on a banner at Heinz Field for an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers added the logo in respect for the victims of a deadly shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday. less A Pittsburgh Steelers logo with one of the hypocycloids changed to a Star of David is on a banner at Heinz Field for an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. ... more Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP

Six-year-old Isaiah Mosley, left, and Thaddeus Mosley, 9, wear Steelers jerseys with a patch of the Steelers logo with one of the hypocycloids changed to a Star of David as they watch the team warm up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers added the logo in respect for the victims of a deadly shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday. less Six-year-old Isaiah Mosley, left, and Thaddeus Mosley, 9, wear Steelers jerseys with a patch of the Steelers logo with one of the hypocycloids changed to a Star of David as they watch the team warm up before an ... more Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP

Pittsburgh Steelers fans sit behind a banner with a Star of David beside their Steelers blanket as they watch the teams warm up before an NFL football game between the Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Pittsburgh. There was a deadly shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday. less Pittsburgh Steelers fans sit behind a banner with a Star of David beside their Steelers blanket as they watch the teams warm up before an NFL football game between the Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, ... more Photo: Don Wright, AP

Fans stand above a banner with a Pittsburgh Steelers logo that has one of the hypocycloids changed to a Star of David at Heinz Field for an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers added the logo in respect for the victims of a deadly shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday. less Fans stand above a banner with a Pittsburgh Steelers logo that has one of the hypocycloids changed to a Star of David at Heinz Field for an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland ... more Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP





Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Design based on Steelers helmet honors synagogue dead 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A design based on the Pittsburgh Steelers' helmet logo — inserting a Star of David — appeared on the internet and was displayed at Heinz Field for the team's game a day after a deadly mass shooting at a synagogue in the city.

The Steelers observed a moment of silence before Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. NFL games in various other cities did the same.

In a tribute to the victims, a tweak to the Steelers' logo changed a yellow shape into a Jewish star, and added the words, "Stronger than hate." One child in the stands wore that new symbol as a patch on his jersey.

Eight men and three women were killed by a gunman inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during services on Saturday.

Mayor Bill Peduto called it the "darkest day of Pittsburgh's history."

In a statement issued before his team's game, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said: "Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community."

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL