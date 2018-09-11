Des Moines using machine to speed gun crime investigations

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police have installed a machine that officials say will help detectives solve gun crimes faster.

Officials said at a news conference Monday that the Des Moines department is the first in Iowa to install an in-house system that analyzes and matches shell casings to firearms. The machine accesses a federally run ballistic imaging network.

Department Chief Dana Wingert says it can take months for the state crime lab to return testing results. His detectives now hope to get their own results in 24 to 48 hours — a key time frame when investigating gun crimes.

Des Moines police plan to use the machine for neighboring departments as well.

The Des Moines Register reports that a federal grant provided money for the machine.

