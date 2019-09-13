Des Moines police shoot, injure man at homeless camp

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man at a homeless encampment in Des Moines has been shot and injured by police.

The shooting happened early Friday afternoon near the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway Bridge over the Raccoon River.

Police Sgt. Paul Parizek says officers were responding to complaints about the homeless camp when a man in his 30s refused to cooperate with officers, then jumped into the river. Police say he was holding a weapon when he emerged from the river and was shot by police in the upper torso. Parizek said he did not know what type of weapon the man had.

Police have not released the man's name or medical condition, but say he is expected to survive. Police also have not released the names of the officers involved.