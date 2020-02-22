Des Moines police arrest teens in spate of robberies

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have arrested three teens suspected in a spate of robberies carried out after the victims agreed to meet up with people they met online.

A rash of robberies was reported between Feb. 7 and Feb. 13, and police said investigators noted several similarities in the crimes. Police were soon able to identify suspects, and on Friday, detectives executed search warrants at two Des Moines residences where evidence connected to the robberies was recovered.

The three suspects were then arrested at a local high school, police said. Two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with robbery. The Associated Press generally does not name juveniles charged with a crime.

In the wake of the robberies, police have urged residents planning to meet with someone they don't know to pick a populated, public location. Those planning to buy or sell items online can go to the police station to conduct the transaction. Police also urge people to either bring a friend with them to the meetup or make sure other people know when and where you are going, and who you are meeting.