Shootout wounds Colorado sheriff's deputy, suspect

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded in a gunbattle with a suspect in northern Colorado.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that the deputy was taken to a hospital in Greeley, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Denver, on Wednesday night and is in stable condition.

Sheriff Steve Reams told The Tribune in Greeley that he was confident the deputy would make a full recovery.

The suspect also was shot, but no information about his condition was released.

The deputy, a 10-year member of the force, was responding to a report of a disturbance involving a weapon.

The deputy was placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

The names of the deputy and the suspect have not been released.

Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com