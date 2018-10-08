Deputy shoots armed man after pursuit in northern Colorado

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a sheriff's deputy shot an armed man following a pursuit in northern Colorado.

Authorities say a 25-year-old man was involved in a physical disturbance with a relative in the Red Feather Lakes area Monday morning and left the scene with a handgun before a Larimer County deputy arrived. The man then came back and refused to follow the deputy's commands before fleeing in a car.

He was run off the road during the pursuit and was shot when he got out of the vehicle with a handgun. The man's name and condition have not been released.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave, and the Loveland Police Department is leading the investigation.