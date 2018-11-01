Deputy's use of stun gun in man's death found justified
DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors say a Colorado deputy was justified in using a stun gun that contributed to the death of a man.
KCNC-TV reports Christopher Poer died in April after Elbert County deputies attempted to apprehend him in a rural area southeast of Denver.
Arapahoe County prosecutors say the 46-year-old veteran was suspected of felony menacing and other erratic behavior, including firing multiple shots from a handgun.
Prosecutors say Poer was armed and resisted arrest, justifying the deputy's use of the stun gun.
According to the district attorney's report, Poer had consumed a lethal amount of amphetamines. His death was caused by the combination of drug use, health issues and the shock.
___
Information from: KCNC-TV, http://www.cbsdenver.com