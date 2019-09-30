Deputy: South Carolina man fatally shot half-brother

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been accused of fatally shooting his half-brother at a family residence.

News outlets report 43-year-old Manly Maurice Thompson was arrested Saturday and charged with murder and possession of a firearm in the death of his half-brother Tony Sheril Gladden.

A press release from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says deputies found Gladden on the living room floor of his mother's house with gunshot wounds.

The release says witnesses told deputies they heard gunshots and later saw Thompson leave the house on foot. It says shortly after deputies arrived, Thompson approached them outside the home and was taken into custody.

A motive for the shooting wasn't immediately released and the investigation is still ongoing.

It's unclear whether Thompson has an attorney who can comment.