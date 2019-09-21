Deputies say South Carolina shooting leaves 2 dead, 8 hurt

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at a bar in South Carolina left two people dead and eight injured.

The Lancaster County Sherriff's Office said in a statement that the agency was investigating a shooting at a bar early Saturday.

Two adult males were shot and killed. Four injured victims were airlifted to medical facilities for treatment. The other four people were treated at local facilities for injuries considered noncritical. None of the victims were identified. The statement said authorities were not sure whether more than one person fired a weapon.

The statement says a large crowd was at the bar when the shooting occurred.