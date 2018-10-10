Deputies: South Carolina teen lied in potato chip shooting

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a teen intentionally shot his cousin for eating his potato chips, but lied and called it an accidental shooting.

Colleton County sheriff's deputies said once the 17-year-old victim recovered, he told investigators the truth about what happened.

Authorities say 19-year-old Ryan Langdale gave deputies a different gun than the one fired in the Sept. 29 shooting, saying his cousin accidentally shot himself.

Deputies say the victim eventually told them Langdale shot him in the chest after warning him not to eat his chips. Investigators say they also found the gun really used in the shooting.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that Langdale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder. He remained in jail and it wasn't known if he had a lawyer.