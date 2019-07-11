Deputies: 2 killed in home invasion, homeowner wounded

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a north Florida homeowner apparently fired shots at four intruders, killing two of them before being shot.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a Wednesday night Facebook post that deputies found one man dead and two others, including the homeowner, with gunshot wounds. The injured suspect was taken to a hospital where he died. The homeowner was in serious condition.

Officials say deputies found two other suspects while searching the area.

Investigators tell the Ocala Star-Banner that four men entered the property, which is surrounded by dense woods. Apparently, one of them entered the home and was shot by the homeowner. The second man was hit during an exchange of gunfire.

No additional details were available.

The incident happened in Summerfield, which is near Ocala.