Deported 13 times, Mexican gets 18 months in prison

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Mexican who was deported 13 times by federal immigration officials over the past two decades is getting 18 months in prison for violating his supervised release conditions.

Forty-four-year-old Alberto Silva-Garcia will serve the sentence following a 42-month sentence after pleading guilty to entering the United States illegally through California in 2018.

The U.S. Attorney's office says that on 11 documented occasions prior to 2005, he was sent back to Mexico by foot.

In September 2018, Silva-Garcia was caught entering the country illegally again and sentenced to 42 months in prison and three years' supervised release.

He was arrested on motor vehicle offenses in 2009 and larceny and burglary offenses in 2015 in Norwalk as well as being charged with illegally entering the country and deported on those occasions.