Denver Uber driver says rider attacked him before shooting

DENVER (AP) — A Denver Uber driver told a jury his passenger made sexual advances and attacked him before he fatally shot the man.

The Denver Post reports Michael Hancock testified Monday that Hyun Kim attacked him after he threatened to pull over and force Kim out for touching him and making unwanted advances.

Authorities say Kim died in June 2018 when Hancock fired 10 rounds from a handgun and struck Kim six times.

Hancock, now 31, says he feared for his life and shot Kim in self-defense when the 45-year-old passenger punched him and pulled his hair.

Prosecutors say Hancock planned to kill Kim, whom they say was drunk and did not get out when the car arrived at his destination.

Closing arguments in the first-degree murder trial are expected this week.