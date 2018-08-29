Democratic AG candidates spar in televised debate

NEW YORK (AP) — The four Democratic candidates for New York attorney general mixed it up in a debate that touched on their independence from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the role of money in public campaigns and criminal justice reform.

Law professor Zephyr Teachout got the brunt of the attacks Tuesday night from her fellow candidates, New York City Public Advocate Letitia James, U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, and Leecia Eve, a former aide to Hillary Clinton.

Teachout has been endorsed by The New York Times and is popular with progressives. James has won Cuomo's support and has party backing.

All of the candidates stressed the AG's role in rooting out corruption and reforming the criminal justice system.

The winner in the Democratic primary on Sept. 13 faces Republican Keith Wofford in the general election.