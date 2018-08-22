Delegation members say investigation needs to keep going

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Members of New Hampshire's Democratic Congressional delegation say the investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller needs to continue without interference following the conviction of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and guilty plea from his former personal lawyer.

The financial crimes conviction of Paul Manafort on Tuesday was the first trial to come out of Mueller's sprawling Russia investigation in the 2016 election. Separately, Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to campaign-finance violations and other charges and implicated Trump. Cohen's lawyer said his client has knowledge on certain subjects that should be of interest to Mueller.

Congresswomen Carol Shea-Porter and Annie Kuster and Sen. Maggie Hassan released statements supporting legislation to protect the independence of investigation.

Trump has repeatedly denounced the investigation as a "witch hunt."