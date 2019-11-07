Delaware woman accused of assaulting state trooper

FELTON, Del. (AP) — The Delaware State Police say they have arrested a woman who they say kicked a state trooper and threatened to spit on him after she assaulted another person.

A news release on Thursday says troopers responding to a call in Felton on Wednesday say Erica Davis grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened to stab a person, then assaulted them before fleeing.

State Police say Davis returned, approached the victim and ignored trooper commands. She injured one trooper as she was taken into custody, then threatened to spit on another trooper and kicked him as she was placed in the patrol car.

Davis faces multiple charges, including second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer. She's jailed in default of $19,300 cash bond. It's not known if she has an attorney.