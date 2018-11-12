Delaware psychotherapist pleads guilty to health care fraud

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A psychotherapist in Delaware has pleaded guilty to health care fraud.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports 47-year-old Sachin Karnik was sentenced to two years in prison. He was charged last year with fraud, falsifying business records and theft by false pretenses.

The state's Department of Justice said Friday that Karnik submitted fraudulent claims to Medicaid for counseling sessions. The state says Karnik also lied about his educational background.

The state Board of Clinical Social Work Examiners stripped him of his clinical social work license in March and his chemical dependency counseling license in June.

Karnik's also being sued for allegedly sexually abusing a patient as part of her treatment for abuse and depression.

Karnik owned the Psychotherapeutic Meditation Center in Newark but lost the practice this year.

