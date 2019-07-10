Delaware police seek recruit accused of choking woman

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware are searching for a former recruit accused of attacking and choking a woman over the weekend.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports 25-year-old Taylor Reynolds is being sought on charges of strangulation and second-degree assault. He was just about to graduate from the New Castle County Police Academy. Newark police say Reynolds and the 24-year-old woman argued before the Sunday attack. They say she managed to flee the scene and call authorities. She was treated and released.

They say Reynolds also fled and has managed to elude authorities since then. He played starting quarterback at Newark High School and later played cornerback for James Madison University. He signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2017, but was later released by the team.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com