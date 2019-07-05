Delaware fugitive recaptured in Pennsylvania

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware fugitive who disappeared while a jury was deliberating his racketeering case has been captured in neighboring Pennsylvania.

In a Friday statement, the U.S. Attorney's office in Delaware said Eric Lloyd has been captured by the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI in Philadelphia. Lloyd had been convicted of racketeering, money laundering and other charges after a trial in Delaware's New Castle County Superior Court. He fled while jurors were deliberating.

Michael McGowan is U.S. Marshal for Delaware. He says Lloyd's capture showcases collaborative efforts of federal, state and local law enforcers because investigators "worked tirelessly to ensure jurisdictional lines did not impede the capture of this dangerous fugitive."

Lloyd's initial court appearance is expected later in the day for a violation of federal supervised release.