Delaware detention center reports 2nd altercation this year

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Officials say one teen had to go to a hospital and six others were charged with assault following an "altercation" at a youth detention center in Delaware.

The Delaware News Journal reports the fight occurred March 30 and is the second reported altercation this year at New Castle County Detention Center.

A spokesman for the state Department of Services for Children, Youth and their Families says three young people were injured in the fight, which included as many as nine people.

Department spokesman Joseph Smack said injuries to the hospitalized teen included a concussion.

In February, four young people and a staffer were sent to the hospital after what an employee calling 911 described as a "riot." Officials later described it as an altercation involving 11 teens.

