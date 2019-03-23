Delaware State Police searching for suspect in armed robbery

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who allegedly robbed a Big Lots store by showing employees a gun she had in her waistband.

Police said they were told by two store employees Friday night that a woman entered the store carrying shopping bags.

After filling the bags with household goods, she attempted to leave the store without paying. When employees confronted her, she showed them a holstered handgun in her waistband and announced she had a gun.

Police said she left the store and fled in a black Dodge Durango.

Police have identified the suspect as 50-year-old Angelique Banks, of Bear. She has been charged with two counts of first-degree robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them.