Delaware Senate eyes 'red flag' gun seizures, weapons ban

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The state Senate is poised to vote on a "red flag" bill enabling authorities in Delaware to seize guns from a person a family member believes is a danger to himself or others.

The measure has already cleared the House. It is similar to one passed earlier this year that allows authorities to seize guns from a person deemed by a mental health provider to be dangerous.

The bill to be voted on Tuesday permits a family member or police officer to obtain a lethal violence protective order removing a person's access to guns.

Democratic lawmakers also are pushing another gun-control measure. They plan to try to suspend rules in the Senate to resurrect a proposed ban on certain semiautomatic weapons after the measure failed to clear a Senate committee.