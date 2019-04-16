Delaware Senate eyes bill to help human trafficking victims

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The state Senate is set to vote on a bill aimed at helping victims of human trafficking in Delaware.

The legislation to be voted on Tuesday allows someone arrested or convicted for a crime other than a violent felony as a direct result of being a victim of human trafficking to pursue a pardon or expungement of that criminal record.

The bill also mandates that public awareness signs about human trafficking be posted at certain specific locations, including strip clubs, job recruitment centers, hospitals and emergency care providers.

A companion bill that is still awaiting a committee hearing prohibits the conviction of anyone younger than age 18 for prostitution, based on the idea that anyone under 18 who is engaged in prostitution is a victim of human trafficking.