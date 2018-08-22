Defense says witnesses pressured in Chicago teen's death

CHICAGO (AP) — The defense lawyer for one of the men charged in the 2013 shooting death of a 15-year-old Chicago honor student has argued to jurors that many prosecution witnesses were unreliable because of police pressure.

Jurors in the trial of Kenneth Williams began deliberations Wednesday following closing arguments from attorneys. Prosecutors say Williams was the getaway driver in Hadiya Pendleton's shooting, just days after she performed with her high school band for President Barack Obama's inaugural festivities.

Defense lawyer Matthew McQuaid says two witnesses who told investigators that they had heard Williams confess to taking part in the shooting did so to leave the police station.

Those witnesses backed off implicating Williams during testimony last week.

A separate jury is hearing the trial of the alleged gunman, Michaeil Ward.