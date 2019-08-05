Defense says indictment over buried baby should be dismissed

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — Defense attorneys say the indictment of a former Ohio high school cheerleader accused of killing and burying her newborn daughter should be dismissed because a forensic anthropologist recanted testimony that the baby was burned.

Lawyers for 20-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson argue that was among evidence on which the indictment was based. They're asking the court to release related grand jury testimony to them for review.

The forensic expert said that when she saw the bones a second time, they looked different than they had the previous month.

The baby's remains were found in July 2017 in Carlisle, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Richardson's attorney has said the child was stillborn.

Richardson pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder. Her trial is set for Sept. 3.