Defense attorneys claim shooting of officer was self-defense

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Attorneys for a man accused of killing an Albuquerque police officer say he acted in self-defense after believing his life was in danger.

The trial began Wednesday of 38-year-old Davon Lymon, who is charged with first-degree murder in the October 2015 shooting of Officer Daniel Webster.

Defense attorney Tom Clark told jurors that Lymon thought he heard Webster say that six more officers were on the way to put him "in the ground."

Jurors were shown body camera footage of the encounter that recorded Webster telling Lymon that officers were coming to "put you on the ground."

Prosecutor Kenneth Stalter argued that Webster was killed for doing his job.

He said Webster had his gun drawn as he approached Lymon, but it was holstered when he tried to handcuff him.