Defense argues self-defense in Philadelphia double slaying

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A defense attorney is arguing self-defense in the shooting deaths last year in Philadelphia of two men prosecutors say were shot in the back.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that defense attorney Gary Server told jurors in opening statements Monday that 23-year-old Steven Bennett Jr. was in fear for his life and defending himself and his father.

Prosecutors say Bennett's father argued with 24-year-old Cherinoh Kabba in Elmwood in May 2018 and pursued him when he left. They say Bennett's son tried to break up their fight when 22-year-old Juvannie Mitchell punched him, and that's when the defendant drew his licensed handgun and fired.

Assistant District Attorney Tracie Gaydos stressed that Kabba and Mitchell were unarmed and fleeing when they were shot. Server says Kabba had threatened to shoot the Bennetts.

